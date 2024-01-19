20th year of Art Shanty Projects to be held on the ice

The 20th anniversary of the Art Shanty Projects in Minneapolis will be held on the ice in about a week despite warmer temperatures earlier this winter.

Organizers announced Friday the shanty projects will be on display on the ice of Bdé Umáŋ (Lake Harriet) starting Jan. 27. Artists are crafting the shanties now.

According to organizers, they “consistently measured 11 inches of ice from shore to 300 feet out, and 9.5 inches beyond, to 600 feet out” early Thursday afternoon.

It was initially scheduled to begin on Jan. 20, but inclement weather meant the ice was not thick enough to support the projects. 10 inches of good and clear ice is needed to operate.

“Postponing bought us enough time to let the ice get thick enough,” said Erin Lavelle, Artistic Director for the Art Shanty Projects. “While it’s disappointing for artists to lose a weekend of presenting their projects to the public, we’re more than thrilled to be out on the frozen lake again! We’ve been rescheduling performances that were originally slated for opening weekend and are ready to install shanty projects beginning today.”

This year’s program is set to include 19 shanties that will stay up through the end of the month and more than 20 performances and art actions at different times throughout the month, according to a news release for the event.

The biggest change to the Art Shanty Projects is the return of classic shanties, event organizers say. That means visitors can peek inside some artist’s shanties.

