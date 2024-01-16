Art Shanty Projects will still be on display, but weather will determine if the event will be on the ice

Another Minnesota winter tradition could be impacted by the weather.

The Art Shanty Projects were supposed to open this weekend on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, but the display has been delayed a week in hopes the ice will soon be thick enough to create the makeshift village out in the middle of the lake.

“We really want it to be an experience, and adventure to go out from the shore to the middle of the lake… but we are flexible,” said Erin Lavelle, the artistic director for the Art Shanty Projects.

Lavelle says they need 10 inches of ice to hold the event out 300 feet from the shore. Tuesday afternoon, the ice was about nine inches thick about 250 feet out from the shore.

She says they will decide Thursday night or Friday morning if the ice is thick enough to begin construction for the event. If not, they will move the shanty village closer to the shore in a shallow area or relocate it to the beach.

The event is scheduled to open the weekend of Jan. 27.