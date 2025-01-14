2 truckers sue DPS over state not recognizing certain firearms permits

Two truckers are suing Bob Jacobson, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, over the state not recognizing certain firearms permits from other states.

According to the federal lawsuit, each year, the commissioner of the DPS decides which out-of-state firearms permits Minnesota will and will not recognize. Minnesota recognizes permits from 20 states and doesn’t recognize permits from 29 states.

According to DPS’ website, the decision is based on how similar the other states’ laws are to Minnesota’s.

The lawsuit alleges that this places an “unreasonable burden” on the plaintiffs’ Second Amendment rights.

The plaintiffs, David A. McCoy II of Texas and Jeffrey M. Johnson Sr. of Georgia are seeking relief against the law and money to cover attorney fees. They are also seeking any further relief the court deems just and proper.

McCoy states that as a long-haul 18-wheel truck driver, he makes several trips through Minnesota each year. He has a valid Texas license to carry and is a member of the U.S. Concealed Carry Association.

He states that Minnesota does not recognize his firearm permit from Texas. He adds that he would like to lawfully carry a firearm in public in Minnesota, but refrains due to the state not recognizing his Texas permit and instead “securely stows his firearm in his truck, inaccessible and unusable, in accordance with Minnesota law.”

McCoy also alleges there is a prevalence of violent crime against truckers and that he has been a victim of violent crime.

Johnson, from Georgia, is also a long-haul 18-wheel truck driver who makes several trips through Minnesota each year. He has valid permits to carry from Georgia and Florida — neither of which are recognized by Minnesota.

Johnson states that he, like McCoy, would like to carry his firearm lawfully in Minnesota but instead stows it in his truck. Johnson cites the prevalence of crimes against truck drivers and says he knows several truckers who have been victims of such crimes.

