2 teens killed in Blue Earth County crash

Two teens were killed in a crash on County Road 90 on Saturday, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a crash on County Road 90 near Indian Lake Road around 12:54 p.m. Witnesses said two cars crashed head-on and one of them was on fire.

Eighteen-year-old Jordis Lee Lewis, of Lake Crystal, and 17-year-old Jackson Riley Tester, of Mankato, both died at the scene, authorities said. They were in a Ford Fusion.

In the other vehicle, an Audi A5, a 56-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but say it appears Lewis was trying to pass another westbound vehicle and crashed with the Audi head-on.