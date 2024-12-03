Fatal Robbinsdale shooting on Monday marks first homicide of the year for the city

A man is dead after a shooting in Robbinsdale on Monday night that marks the first homicide in the city this year.

Law enforcement was called to the area of Halifax Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a car crash.

At the scene, the victim was found inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Law enforcement says the shooting likely did not occur at the crash scene.

The man was brought to North Memorial, where he died. His identity is not known at this time.

Robbinsdale police are searching for the shooting scene and suspects.

