2 people hurt in downtown St. Paul shooting

A shooting in downtown St. Paul is believed to have injured two people, according to Metro Transit Police.

Police said they had responded to a report of shots being fired on a sidewalk near Cedar and 6th Streets around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. However, when they arrived, authorities were unable to locate anyone who had been injured from the reported shooting.

Eventually, two individuals contacted police, who told them they had been at the intersection and both had been shot.

The two were later found – one at Regions Hospital and one at the intersection of University Avenue and Lexington Parkway. They both are recovering from what police say are non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Metro Transit Police said they are still searching for the suspected shooter. No word on what led up to the shooting.