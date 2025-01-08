2 people discovered dead outside vehicle in Rochester

Rochester Police say they are investigating the deaths of two people on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the police department, two bodies were discovered outside a vehicle Wednesday around 4:15 a.m. on the 400th block of 9th Avenue South.

After examining the bodies, police reported there were no obvious signs of trauma that would explain how they would have died.

The bodies have been taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Exmainer’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation into the incident is still underway, with police stating no additional information would be shared at this time.