2 Metro Transit lines partially shut down Wednesday until next week

Certain areas of two Metro Transit light rail lines are scheduled to be closed for the rest of the week for maintenance work.

Metro Green and Metro Blue lines will have some of their trains replaced by buses on Wednesday as Metro Transit looks to replace some trains on both lines.

Work includes rail and cable replacement, circuit hardware relocation and prep work for future extensions.

Impacted areas of the replacement will be Blue Line trains between Franklin Ave. and Target Field stations and Green Line trains between Stadium Village and Target Field stations.

The closure will take effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and last for the rest of the week. Both lines are planned to reopen on Monday at 3 a.m.

Metro Transit warns that the replacement bus timing can vary, and trips may take longer.