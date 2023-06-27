2 men barricade themselves in room, fire extinguished as search warrant is served as part of missing person investigation

St. Paul police say a fire had to be put out as a SWAT team searched an apartment as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Manijeh Starren, who was last heard from in April and was officially reported missing on May 1.

RELATED: Public’s help needed in finding missing St. Paul woman

According to police, SWAT team members searched an apartment at 89 Century Avenue North in Maplewood just before 10 a.m. Monday.

As the warrant was executed, one person was taken out of the apartment safely, police say, however two men barricaded themselves in a room, where a fire broke out.

One of the men began fighting with officers while being arrested, causing two officers to be injured. The other man was removed by officers without incident.

Both of the officers and one of the men were taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for injuries.

SWAT team members put out the fire, which is being investigate by Maplewood police.

Starren, 34, is described as 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, and has blonde hair with green eyes. In addition, she has three tattoos — angel wings on her stomach with the initials “MS” and a heart, a lifeline tattoo on her shoulder as well as mountains on her arm with the words “KEEP Going”. If you know where she may be, you’re asked to call 911 or St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.