Public’s help needed in finding missing St. Paul woman

Your help is needed in finding a St. Paul woman who hasn’t been heard from since April.

According to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), 34-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren was last in contact with her family around April 21.

Starren is described as 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, and has blonde hair with green eyes. In addition, she has three tattoos — angel wings on her stomach with the initials “MS” and a heart, a lifeline tattoo on her shoulder as well as mountains on her arm with the words “KEEP Going”.

Authorities believe Starren is traveling by foot, and add they and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

If you know where she may be, you’re asked to call 911 or St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.