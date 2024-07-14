2 killed in house fire in Le Sueur County

Two people died in a house fire in Le Sueur County early Sunday morning.

Le Sueur County Sheriff, Brett Mason, says deputies responded to a report of a fire at a home on Jindra Lane in Montgomery Township just before 1 a.m.

Betty Jindra, 73, had called 911 to say the house was on fire and she and Roman Jindra, 76, were trapped inside, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with Montgomery and Le Center Fire Departments, arrived and tried to get inside but were driven back by heavy smoke and heat.

Fire crews eventually got inside and found a man and woman in the kitchen. Emergency crews pronounced them dead at the scene.

Deputies identified the victims as Roman and Betty Jindra.

The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire.