2 husky-wolf mixes quarantined following attacks in Brooklyn Park

The Brooklyn Park Police say they have captured two dogs who were at large Tuesday following attacks against a person and animals.

Officers were called to the 10700 block of West River Road at 2:30 p.m. for an animal complaint.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said two husky-wolf mix dogs had gotten loose from a nearby yard and attacked a person and nearby animals.

No injuries were reported by police in their press release.

Officers were able to trace the dogs to Sunset Trail, where the dogs reportedly charged towards them.

One of the officers fired a round at the dogs, which caused both to run away towards Noble Parkway, where they were unable to be located. Police advised residents not to approach the animals if they were spotted as they were aggressive.

Officers announced on Wednesday that both dogs had been captured and quarantined as the investigation into the incident continues.

It’s the third dog attack in Brooklyn Park in the last three weeks.