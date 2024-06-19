2 formally charged with aiding in Mankato man’s murder

Court documents show two Twin Cities metro area men have been formally charged in connection with a Mankato man’s death last month in Minneapolis.

Adnan Hassanur Ismael, 19, of Minneapolis and Barkat Abdi Nour, 24, of Blaine, have each been charged with one count of aiding and abetting with second-degree murder. Both men have a court appearance scheduled for early Thursday afternoon.

Ismael and Nour are charged for the death of 27-year-old Abdirizak Mahamed Abader, who died in mid-May. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Abader was found in a Whittier neighborhood alley during the afternoon of May 16. Initially, police were called there for a reported overdose, but instead found Abader injured from a gunshot.

Charging documents filed Tuesday allege surveillance video from the Karmal Mall shows Abader walking east into an alley on Lake Street around 1:45 p.m., and shortly after 2 p.m., Ismael and Nour also walk down the alley.

Then, a few moments later, video from a different angle shows a person react to what the document states is “an apparent gunshot and look towards the alley,” and Ismael runs down the alley, followed by Nour. Both men are then seen walking east down the alley towards Blaisdell Avenue.

Additional security footage showed Nour leave the area, but Ismael stayed on Blaisdell to meet with another man, and both walk down the alley towards the victim. The complaint goes on to say Ismael eventually walks back to Blaisdell, and leaves with the other man in a vehicle.

Police say they found more video, which showed both defendants walking in a market, with Nour appearing to hold a heavy object in his waistband.

While speaking with witnesses, the document says one person heard someone say something in Arabic which is commonly stated when a person is dying.

In an interview with police, the complaint says Nour identified himself in the security footage and also admitted to walking down the alley but denied seeing Abader in that alley. Meanwhile, Ismael told police that was him in the footage, but didn’t say anything else.