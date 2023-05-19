2 days after flood-related closure, Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge reopens in St. Peter

The Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge has reopened in St. Peter after being closed for two days due to flooding.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday morning the stretch of roadway reopened at 9 a.m.

Crews are still watching some highways that closed earlier this week due to flooding, including:

Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur

Highway 19 east of Henderson

Highway 93 south of Henderson

MnDOT officials add any highways and bridges that have been affected by floods will need to be inspected before they are reopened to traffic.

