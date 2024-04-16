2 charged in Minneapolis shooting that hurt 3

Two men are in custody and facing criminal charges for a shooting on Sunday night that hurt three people and apparently stemmed from a prior dispute.

Devante Derrell Boyd, 28, and Devonte Cortez Henry, 27, are each charged with attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault in connection to a shooting in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

Minneapolis Police says officers were called to the area shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Two men and a woman later arrived at a hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one of the men had injuries that are potentially life-threatening.

Charging documents state that surveillance video showed a man standing out of the sunroof of a vehicle and firing multiple shots while the vehicle’s driver also fired shots. Police later found that vehicle, stopped it and arrested Boyd and Henry.

According to the criminal complaints, Henry admitted they were in the vehicle and fired the shots over a previous incident involving one of the victims. Boyd then added that the shooting was “get back” but said he didn’t know what for.

They’re both expected to make their initial court appearances on Wednesday afternoon.