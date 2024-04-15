2 in custody for north Minneapolis shooting that left 3 injured

Minneapolis police say they have arrested two people who are suspected of shooting three people on the city’s north side on Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North shortly before 9 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired and a ShotSpotter activation.

Police add three people – two men and one woman – arrived at North Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men, identified as being in his 30s, had injuries considered to be potentially life-threatening.

The other man, as well as the woman, who are also in their 30s, had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Minneapolis police say their preliminary information shows shots were fired from a vehicle. A suspect vehicle was found near Dowling and Penn avenues north, where officers say they arrested two men, both identified as being in their late 20s.

The shooting is still being investigated.