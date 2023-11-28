2 charged in connection with fatal shooting of man in South St. Paul

Two men are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Avontae Troy King in South St. Paul Friday night.

Andrew Micael Fisher, 20, and Tre Manuel Iglesias, 22, each face two counts of second-degree murder.

Both face a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison if convicted.

Their next court appearances are set for Dec. 12.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting, South St. Paul police investigating

The criminal complaint states that South St. Paul police officers responded to reports of a man shot in the street just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police then found King with a gunshot wound to his chest and no pulse. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A witness told police that he heard someone yell “shoot him” and then saw three men who appeared to be in their 20s running down the street. Two were in front, with a third man following behind them.

The witness said he then saw one of the men in front turn around and shoot the third man, who was later identified as King. He also told police both of the men who fled were wearing dark-colored hoodies, court documents state.

The shooter then reportedly got in the driver’s seat of an older, dark-colored Chevy sedan and drove away, according to the witness account.

The witness said he then called 911 and tried to help King while he was lying in the street and reported that King did not have a gun.

Another witness reported seeing a dark-colored sedan in the area at the time of the shooting with two people inside and that the driver was a black man with mid-length dreadlocks.

Court documents state that later that day, Iglesias told police he was present during the shooting and recounted the events leading up to it.

Iglesias said he and Fisher are friends and that Fisher had been staying on Iglesias’ couch for the past week.

Iglesias said Fisher asked him for a ride to a home, and when they arrived, Fisher took a bag of marijuana that was on the table of the home and ran out. Iglesias then followed, and King chased after them.

Iglesias said that Fisher then shot King while standing on the sidewalk near the grassy part of the curb before they both got in the car. Iglesias said he was the driver, and dropped Fisher off in Cambridge.

The criminal complaint states that Iglesias then changed his version of events to say that a woman drove Fisher to Cambridge and that Iglesias rode along. Fisher reportedly said something about shooting someone during the ride and told the woman to keep her mouth shut.

That woman was later interviewed by police and said she is a friend of Iglesias. She told police that she was at Iglesias’ home when he and Fisher arrived and that Fisher asked her for a ride to Cambridge, to which she agreed. She noted that he changed clothes, and mentioned shooting someone during the ride.

Police then searched Iglesias’ home and found a pair of jeans with a loaded handgun magazine in the front pocket, a wallet with Fisher’s ID on the floor next to the jeans, an empty Taurus gun box, two black hooded sweatshirts and an empty gun safe.