Man killed in shooting, South St. Paul police investigating

A man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in South St. Paul, according to the city’s police department.

Officers were called to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue South around 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired. They found a man lying on the shoulder of the road with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

First responders gave the man emergency medical aid and brought him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting investigators in determining the circumstances that led up to the shooting and the person responsible. They are also working to collect surveillance video that could help determine what happened, police said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and his exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.