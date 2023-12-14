2 arrested after St. Paul shooting Monday have been released, police say

A man and woman who were arrested after a fatal shooting early Monday morning have been released from jail pending further investigation, according to St. Paul police.

After the investigation is complete, the case will be sent to the Ramsey County Attorney, who will decide whether to charge them, police said.

As previously reported, officers were called to a home along Englewood Avenue between Hamline Avenue North and Syndicate Street at around 1:45 a.m. Monday on a report of an intruder. After a bit, a man got on the phone and said that shots had been fired and that the alleged intruder was down on the porch of the home.

Another 911 call came in from a man who said he was dying and the call came from the same area as the intrusion call, police said.

The victim, later identified as Drew Johnson, 35, was found on the porch with gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

The man and woman who were inside the home were taken in for questioning but declined to talk. They were booked into jail on suspicion of murder but have since been released.