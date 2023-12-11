Person dead after shooting in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood

A person has died following an overnight shooting in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood of St. Paul.

St. Paul Police confirmed its officers are investigating a homicide Monday morning.

It happened at around 2 a.m. along Englewood Avenue between Hamline Avenue North and Syndicate Street, just down the block from Horton Park.

Police haven’t yet released any information regarding the shooting.

