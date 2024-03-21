19-year-old pleads guilty to role in fatal shooting at Mall of America

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday to his role in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23, 2022.

TaeShawn Adams-Wright entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

As previously reported, police said a fight broke out at Nordstrom around 8 p.m. before someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

19-year-old Johntae Raymon Hudson was killed in the shooting.

Surveillance video showed Adams-Wright and co-defendant Lavon Semaj Longstreet brandishing handguns before Hudson was chased and shot 11 times. The video then shows the two standing over Hudson at different points as muzzle flashes gleam.

A woman in the store at the time of the shooting was grazed by a bullet, but survived, police said.

Longstreet, who was 17 at the time of the murder, will be tried as an adult. His jury trial is expected to begin April 15.

He was arrested shortly after the shooting in Georgia. His mother was also arrested and was accused of driving him there.

Adams-Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30.