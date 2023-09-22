19-year-old pleads guilty plea to 4 counts of aiding, abetting drive-by shooting

A St. Paul man entered a guilty plea on Thursday in connection with a shooting outside of Washington Technology Magnet School earlier this year.

Court documents show in a combination of four separate cases, 19-year-old Eh Doh Soe has pleaded guilty to four counts of aiding and abetting drive-by shooting. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors say they expect him to serve a total of just over seven years (88 months) in prison as well as paying restitution for the vehicle damaged caused by the fired shots.

A sentencing hearing for Soe is currently scheduled for Nov. 3, 2023.

Records show Soe had also been charged in those cases with a total of four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Jan. 20, 2023, St. Paul police say two groups of teenage students were fighting outside of Washington Technology Magnet School at around 3:30 p.m. when staff members intervened. However, as one group drove away, a student yelled, “they’re coming back around” and “they’ve got a gun,” charging documents state. A Honda Accord then pulled up, the driver’s window rolled down and at least two gunshots were fired.

The shooting grazed a staff member’s ear lobe and she was treated for minor injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police later recovered two spent shell casings and a spent bullet outside the school. A month later, they arrested Soe for having a gun that test results later tied to the four shootings, but Soe denied any involvement. He was more forthcoming after his arrest in July, charging documents state.

Soe initially told law enforcement he was picking up his sister from school but later admitted to driving his Honda Accord with five people in the car and shooting at least three times at a kid who was yelling at him. Soe told officials he was the driver and sole shooter before expressing remorse for hitting the staff member with a bullet, court documents say.