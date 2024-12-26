19 Bar will miss New Year’s Eve opening goal, plans to reopen as soon as possible

The 19 Bar will not reopen in 2024, but the historic bar continues to make progress in having its doors open in the near future.

According to a recent post from the 19 Bar, the opening has been delayed as they continue to make progress with their renovations.

“We were really hoping to re-open on New Year’s Eve, but unfortunately, that’s not going to happen,” 19 Bar said in a post on Facebook. “Turns out construction, city codes, and inspections are way different then back in the good ole days where all you needed was some spit, a pack of cigarettes, and to be a friend of Dorothy.”

At this time a set return date has not been announced, with 19 bar simply saying:

“We can’t wait to see you all again on… soon.”

The New Year’s Eve opening day was the hope and plan for 19 Bar, according to Manager Craig Wilson, who shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in November the struggles they had been facing since a fire badly burned the location in March 2024.

The historic LGBTQ bar went up in flames after fire officials believe a power line knocked over by a garbage truck energized the building, causing sparks and the fire.

“This bar has been through a lot, ” Wilson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in November. “It’s been punched in the gut several times, but it has not knocked us down. We’re building back up like the phoenix. We’re coming back stronger, you know, and we’re not going anywhere. We’re not going anywhere.”