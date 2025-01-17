18-year-old seriously injured after being shot on Bloomington Avenue in Minneapolis

An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after she was shot in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said they learned of the shooting around 2:13 a.m., traveling to the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue, where they found the woman seriously injured.

She was transported to the hospital with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

As police began to investigate, they determined the woman had been sitting on the porch of a building when she was shot but have not uncovered the motive behind the shooting.

A 49-year-old man was arrested for an unrelated warrant in the area, but no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting at this time.