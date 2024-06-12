18-year-old sentenced to over 10 years for killing teen

An 18-year-old was sentenced to serve over 10 years(128 months) in prison for killing a 16-year-old when he was also 16.

J’Veon Jamauri Brown has credit for 610 days already served and must pay $20,000 in restitution, court records show.

As previously reported, 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson was found dead in an alley in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Oct. 10, 2022.

Two people told police that “JB,” later identified as Brown, was responsible for the shooting. A video showed Brown reenacting the shooting later that day at school, court documents state.

That night, police spoke with another student who was involved in the shooting. the student said that he, Watson and Brown were walking in the alley and looking for a car that a friend had given them the key to. The teen said he was in the front when he heard Watson call for help before Brown shot him, according to court documents.

When Brown was arrested, a loaded Glock 26 handgun was found on him. When confronted with evidence about the shooting, he confessed and said that he heard Watson and the other teen were planning to rob him.