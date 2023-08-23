18-year-old killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run identified

Authorities have released the name of a young woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck while attending a party Saturday in western Wisconsin.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Kaylie Schwingle of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was sitting on the side of a snowmobile trail near the site of the party when a Ford F-350 pickup hit her. She later died on the way to the hospital.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, left the scene but was later found and arrested.

Both the driver and the victim were attending the party, which had been organized on Snapchat and involved underage drinking, the sheriff’s office said.