1 dead after being hit by truck in Sawyer County, WI

One person is dead after being hit by a truck in Sawyer County, WI.

At around 6:53 a.m. on Saturday, authorities arrived at Snowmobile Trail number 31, north of Sissabagama Road in Sand Lake for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle.

At the scene, they found the victim, an 18-year-old woman, who died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital, according to a news release.

Authorities talked to several people on the scene who said there was a party with underage drinking going on at the location of the crash.

Investigators also learned that a 16-year-old suspect was driving a 2011 Ford F-350 when they hit the victim and ran her over. The suspect left the scene but was later arrested by Washburn County Sheriff’s deputies.

The names of the victim and suspect will not be released until the victim’s family has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sawyer County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sawyer County deputies were assisted by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR, Sawyer County EMS and the Stone Lake and LCO fire departments.