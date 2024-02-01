Officials asking for help in the investigation of 17-year-old’s fentanyl overdose death

Police in Isanti are asking for the public’s help in an overdose investigation stemming from the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators are looking into the death of Violet Wickoren after she died of fentanyl toxicity on Dec. 30 in her family home in Isanti. Officials believe she got the fatal dose sometime in the 24 hours leading up to her death.

Anyone with information on how Wickoren got the fentanyl, or other information relevant to the investigation, should contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) tipline at 877-996-6222 or use the BCA’s See It, Say It, Send It tip app to send information from a mobile device anonymously.