17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Hubbard County

A 17-year-old girl was killed Thursday morning after being involved in a head-on collision along Highway 34.

According to details shared by the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), 17-year-old Alyssa Marie Wheeler of Longville was traveling along the highway in Henrietta Township around 10:05 a.m. in a 2012 Chevy Cruze. At the same time, a 2015 Ford F150 was going east, driven by a 50-year-old man from Akeley.

MSP said the truck crossed over the double yellow line and crashed head-on into Wheeler’s vehicle. According to the State Patrol’s crash report, both vehicle’s airbags were deployed.

Wheeler’s injuries were fatal, while the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to Sanford Medical Center.

MSP said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.