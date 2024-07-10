17-year-old drowns in Quarry Park and Nature Preserve

A 17-year-old is dead after jumping from a 10-foot-tall cliff and drowning on Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they were called about a possible drowning at Quarry 11 inside Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in the City of Waite Park, at 4:21 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities a 17-year-old boy had jumped off a 10-foot-tall cliff into the water but never resurfaced. Witnesses also attempted to dive in and find the teen, but they weren’t able to find him.

Members of the Stearns and Benton Dive Team, along with the Waite Park and Saint Cloud Fire Departments, then deployed boats and searched the quarry.

The teen was found around 8:45 p.m. in 31 feet of water.

Authorities have not released the identity of the teen as of this publishing.