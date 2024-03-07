15 arrested during demonstration at MSP Airport at the end of union’s 3-day strike

15 people were arrested during a demonstration at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday, according to union SEIU Local 26, which represents airport workers.

The arrests followed a march and rally of hundreds of airport workers and their allies, the union said.

This comes on the third and final day of a three-day unfair labor practices strike by 4,000 janitors represented by the union. They will return to work on Thursday morning and will return to the bargaining table on Friday.

8,000 members across different sectors of the union voted in early February to authorize an unfair labor practices strike.

Workers also rallied with striking nursing home workers on Tuesday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the airport for comment and will update this article if a response is received.