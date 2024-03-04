SEIU Local 26 janitors to start 3-day strike on Monday

Janitors with the SEIU Local 26 will begin a three-day Unfair Labor Practices (ULP) strike Monday morning in Minneapolis.

Over 4,000 SEIU Local 26 janitors will start their strike Monday, with the first group of workers setting up picket lines at 6 a.m. outside the Ameriprise Headquarters. In addition, strikers from across the metro will come together at 5 p.m. at the same location for a community rally to celebrate the first day of the strike.

According to the union, workers are expected to strike at over 100 buildings across the metro over the three days.

SEIU Local 26 said in a press release:

“The majority immigrant and people-of-color commercial janitors work for subcontracts like ABM, Marsden and Harvard to clean buildings housing some of the richest corporations in the world, yet are struggling to win fair wages, retirement security and other benefits despite having helped keep our communities clean and safe throughout COVID.”

8,000 members across different sectors of SEIU Local 26 voted in early February to authorize their bargaining team to call a strike if ULP’s continue and the workers don’t reach fair contracts.

Multiple groups from that vote have reached settlements, including retail janitors and thousands of security officers, according to the union. Despite the commercial janitors bargaining for months, including one final marathon session on Friday, no deal was reached.

The next scheduled bargaining session is set for March 8.