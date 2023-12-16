14-year-old injured by gunfire, booked on outstanding warrant

A 14-year-old is in custody after being injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue West around 5:30 p.m. on Friday on a report of a shooting in an apartment building.

Inside the apartment building, officers found a 14-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was then brought to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated.

Officials say the boy will be booked into Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center following his release from the hospital for an outstanding warrant.

MPD is investigating the incident.

