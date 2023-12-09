13-year-old girl injured in Minneapolis shooting

A 13-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Friday night, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1500 block of West Broadway Avenue around 10:09 p.m.

At the scene, they found the girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was brought to the hospital by EMS.

Investigators believe the shooter is a male juvenile, but no arrests have been made. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also unknown, police said.