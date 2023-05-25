14-year-old charged in fatal April shooting in Minneapolis

A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the April 18 shooting that killed a 32-year-old man in Minneapolis. Christopher Stephano Bennett, 32, was brought to the hospital following the shooting but died from his injuries on April 21.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, a 14-year-old was charged on April 27 with one count of third-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault.

The 14-year-old is in custody, but because they are under the age of 16, other details of the case will not be released to the public.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. on April 18 near the intersection of 18th St. and Nicollet Ave.

Police found Bennett on the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

He died in the hospital three days later.