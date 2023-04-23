Man shot in the head Tuesday on Nicollet Avenue dies from injuries

A man who was shot in the head Tuesday on Nicollet Avenue died from his injuries Friday, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

The man is identified as 32-year-old Christopher Stephano Bennett, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 18th Street and Nicollet Avenue. Police said they found a man at the scene with “at least one” life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.