13-year-old killed by tractor wagon in Stearns County on Saturday

A 13-year-old boy died after being run over by a wagon that was being pulled by a tractor in Stearns County on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the accident at 4108 200th Street in St. Augusta around 7:37 p.m. on Saturday — the location of the annual Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride.

The 911 caller said a boy had been run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a trailer.

Hayride staff members and bystanders — including an off-duty officer and an off-duty medic — tried to help the boy before first responders arrived. St. Augusta Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance officials continued giving the boy first aid but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy as 13-year-old Alexander Mick, of Rice.