10-day closure of Highway 55 in Plymouth, Golden Valley begins Monday

Drivers on the west side of the Twin Cities metro may need to find an alternate route for more than a week due to an upcoming – temporary – closure of a major highway.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing a stretch of eastbound Highway 55 for 10 days starting Monday morning. The first closure, which begins at 2 a.m. Monday, will be located between I-494 and Highway 169.

That closure will end at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.16.

During that time, drivers will be able to use southbound I-494 to access I-394 and take that to northbound Highway 169 as a detour.

After that, westbound lanes will be closed for 11 days starting at 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. That closure will end at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Be on the lookout for construction workers, as crews will be resurfacing the highway during the closures.