1 shot, 1 assaulted at Minneapolis apartment building

Minneapolis police are investigating an incident that left one man shot and another injured in an assault.

Officers responded to 3520 Penn Avenue North just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, arriving at a “chaotic scene.”

Investigators say that two men who didn’t live in the building were woken up by “a commotion.” One of the men suffered a minor gunshot wound and the other was injured in an assault.

While no arrests were made in connection with the shooting and assault, officers found two men with warrants inside the building and arrested them.

The incident is still under investigation.