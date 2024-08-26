1 killed in western Wisconsin crash

One person was killed in a crash near the Village of Luck Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of State Highway 48 and County Highway I around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on County Highway I and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to officials. The truck then hit an SUV that was headed eastbound on Highway 48.

The passenger of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. That person’s identity hasn’t been released by authorities as of this publishing.

The crash is still under investigation.