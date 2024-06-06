1 hurt, 11 displaced in Minneapolis fire

A woman was sent to the hospital after a fire in the Elliot Park neighborhood of Minneapolis on Wednesday morning that left 11 people displaced.

Fire crews responded to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a multi-story residential apartment fire.

Officials quickly laid lines and extinguished the fire, according to a post on X from Minneapolis fire.

A woman was treated at the scene and brought to the hospital for burn injuries. No other injuries were reported, officials say.

The Red Cross was called in to help 11 people with emergency assistance like food, health and emotional support, and recovery assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.