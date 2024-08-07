1 dead in St. Croix County crash

A crash between three vehicles in St. Croix County left one person dead on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:44 p.m., St. Croix officials received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of State Highway 65 at County Road J in the town of Kinnickinnic.

After arriving, deputies found a 2004 Honda motorcycle had crashed in the northbound lane of State Highway 65. Life-saving measures were performed on the motorcycle driver, identified as 41-year-old Bill Lockhart, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities determined the motorcycle hit the side of a semi-truck that was pulling into the intersection. As a result, the semi spun and struck a GMC Sierra that was making a right-hand turn onto County Road J, with both vehicles ending up in the ditch.

Lockhart was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by officials.