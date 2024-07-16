1 dead, 5 injured in Seward neighborhood shooting

According to police, offices were called to the area of 17th Avenue and Franklin Avenue South – located in the Seward neighborhood – around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Minneapolis police say they’re investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured in a shooting on the city’s south side.

Currently, police haven’t said if anyone has been arrested.

Additional details are expected to be released later in the day.