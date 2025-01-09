1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Dakota County crash

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Dakota County on Wednesday, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

An incident report states a Chevy Silverado was going south on Highway 61 in Marshan Township when it collided with a Hyundai Elantra going east on 190th Street East at 4:18 p.m.

The driver of the Elantra, 38-year-old Ramazan Ali Rahmani, died as a result of the crash. The 29-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that the driver of the Silverado sustained non-life-threatening injuries.