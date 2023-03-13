1 arrested after reported robbery on light rail train

Amid the push to increase safety on public transportation, Metro Transit officials say three separate incidents were reported on Sunday alone.

The first happened at around 3 p.m. on a Green Line train. According to Metro Transit, a robbery was reported on the train when it was near Snelling Avenue in St. Paul.

Police responded but the victim was gone. However, officials say a knife was recovered and a suspect was arrested.

Then, about an hour later, police responded to a report of a fight at the Blue Line’s 38th Street Station in Minneapolis. Again, police responded but both the victim and suspects had already left.

At around 7 p.m., another robbery was reported on a Green Line train near Dale Street in St. Paul, Metro Transit says. However, that victim declined medical attention and the suspects had already fled by the time police arrived.

“Incidents like these highlight the need to continue doing everything we can to improve public safety on transit,” Metro Transit spokesperson Drew Kerr told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in a statement. “Transit police are regularly patrolling trains and stations, responding as quickly as possible when emergencies are reported, and thoroughly investigating all crimes. Police personnel are also remotely monitoring activity on trains and at stations to help improve our police response.”

Because of the rise in crime reports and drug use on Metro Transit rides over the past year, state lawmakers have been discussing ways to increase safety on public transportation. The Metropolitan Council, which operates Metro Transit, also approved a safety plan for drivers and operators last month.

Kerr reminded riders who need to report an emergency to call 911, if possible. Suspicious or unwanted behavior that isn’t an emergency can also be reported by text at 612-900-0411.