Met Council, transit union closer to finalizing safety plans

The Metropolitan Council unanimously passed a transit safety plan on Wednesday for some 1,400 Metro Transit bus drivers and light rail transit operators.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005 representative Ron Kammueller laid out specific safety requests, and the Met Council has agreed to work over the next several weeks to attain those safety goals.

Among them are:

Finishing installation of protective barriers for bus drivers, similar to the protection light rail train operators have right now.

Opening a prompt and immediate investigation when a driver or operator is assaulted.

Psychological support for assaulted workers.

Quicker responses to priority one calls, silent alarms or any calls for help.

“Our number one priority is the assaults on the operators. I know this plan is for transit workers, but we’re concerned with the public as well,” said Kammueller. “We’re concerned about everybody.”

Met Council member Judy Johnson said she was pleased the two sides are working to finish up the safety plan.

“That’s the only way we’re going to have a truly safe workplace is if we all work together on it and we respect our employees when they bring things up that they’re concerned about on their jobs,” said Johnson.

The plan will be sent to the federal government because the Met Council is required to do so any time it receives federal funding.