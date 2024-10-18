Escaped inmate caught in Hibbing

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says Laron Lyndell Brown escaped from custody on Thursday.

They say he was getting a medical screening after reporting he had chest pain. He was being seen at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. He was being guarded by a St. Louis County Deputy during the medical screening.

When he was cleared to return to the St. Louis County Jail in Hibbing, officials say Brown escaped from the deputy guarding him. There was an extensive search of the area involving the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Hibbing Police Department, Chisholm Police Department, Eveleth Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.

Hibbing Police caught Brown around 10:30 Friday morning. He is now back in custody at the St. Louis County Jail in Hibbing.

Brown was originally in custody accused of felony domestic assault by strangulation. He is being held on $100,000 bail. Additional charges for escaping from custody are pending.