Starbucks union workers begin bus tour in St. Paul

There will be two buses going on tour, with one leaving the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning. It's expected to be gone for at least five days.

Starbucks workers are rallying in St. Paul Monday as they kick off a bus tour to increase pressure on the company for bargaining.

There will be two buses going on tour, with one leaving the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning. It’s expected to be gone for at least five days.

It will head to several big cities — including Chicago and Buffalo, New York — with more than 200 people joining in. They’ll be presenting proposals to corporate workers.

On Monday, workers were joined by Minnesota’s U.S. Congresswoman Betty McCollum.

The union, Starbucks Workers United, says it is looking for the right to organize free from intimidation, and get a first contract with guaranteed hours, living wages and a grievance procedure.

The union is fairly new, and the first location in the state of Minnesota to unionize was in April of 2022. There are now six stores unionized across the state.

Recently, union workers have gone on strike. According to the union, the National Labor Relations Board found Starbucks has committed nearly 200 federal labor law violations.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Starbucks for comment and received the following statement:

“Workers united should demonstrate the same commitment to bargaining as they do to rallies and now bus tours. Despite the fact that we have attempted to schedule bargaining for hundreds of stores, Workers United has only met Starbucks at the table to progress negotiations for 11 stores. Partners voted for bargaining not buses – perhaps that’s why partners at a dozen stores across the U.S. have already successfully filed petitions to decertify Workers United as their bargaining representative.” Spokesperson for Starbucks

RELATED: Starbucks workers in St. Paul, Minneapolis, St. Anthony join nationwide picket

RELATED: Workers at St. Paul, St. Anthony Starbucks join national 3-day strike