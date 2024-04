The popular food truck, “The Eggroll Queen,” is coming to Minneapolis.

The food truck is set to begin service in Minneapolis twice a week beginning Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Eggroll Queen.

The truck was broken into four times in 2023 but has since rebounded.

