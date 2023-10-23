Popular food truck looking for answers after fourth break-in this year

A popular food truck in the Twin Cities is faced with another obstacle after thieves broke into their truck for the fourth time this year.

The Eggroll Queen was forced to cancel events that pay the bills because of the continued break-ins.

Some see it as food truck royalty — when Eggroll Queen parks its truck, the customers follow.

“It’s one slice of heaven,” Sam Shaffer, a customer, said. “The chicken fried rice is my favorite and then also the egg rolls.”

The Asian fusion menu has made its way on street corners throughout the Twin Cities and the window stays busy.

“I enjoy coming out to the truck and seeing people and giving them food,” Chai Xiong, Eggroll Queen food truck co-owner, said. “Food makes people happy.”

But lately, it’s been harder to do.

For the fourth time this year, Xiong and his wife went to start the work day and found broken glass and missing equipment instead.

Xiong said this time, thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of materials, including the generator on their other food truck.

“It’s really sad and it’s hard for us to function because we rely on that to work,” Xiong said.

They were forced to cancel events until they can afford to get the second truck back up and running.

Customers said they’re doing what they can to help keep the engine running.

“It’s just so unfortunate for me to hear,” Shaffer said. “This makes me want to support them even more.”

The owners said the best way people can help is by showing up and supporting the food truck.

They keep a list of locations on their Facebook page outlining where they’ll be parked.